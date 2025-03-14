New Delhi, March 13: India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will return to Northamptonshire for the 2025 County Championship cricket season. Chahal played for the club in 2024, and his contract for this year will run from June until the end of the season once his IPL 2025 commitments with Punjab Kings are over. Chahal will be available for the club’s County Championship and One-Day Cup matches, starting from Northamptonshire’s game on June 22 against Middlesex. Yuzvendra Chahal Spotted With RJ Mahvash in Dubai Watching India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final, Fans React.

In the last season, Chahal took five wickets on debut against Kent in the One Day Cup and recorded career-best figures of 9-99 against Derbyshire in the County Championship. Chahal’s performances in the County Championship against Derbyshire and Leicestershire earned Northamptonshire back-to-back victories and he finished the season with 19 wickets at an average of 21 from just four first-class matches.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time here last season, so I’m very happy to be coming back. There are some great people in that dressing room, and I can’t wait to be part of that again. We played some great cricket towards the back end of the season, so hopefully, we’re able to replicate that and big up some victories,” said Chahal in a statement. Chahal hasn’t played for India since 2023, though he was a member of the team that won the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup. Bollywood Actor Vivek Oberoi Watches IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final With Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash at Dubai International Stadium (See Pic and Video).

Darren Lehmann, the new Northamptonshire head coach, was excited at the prospect of welcoming Chahal back to the club. “I’m really excited that one of the best leg spinners in the world is returning to Northamptonshire this season. He brings invaluable experience, and he’s an absolute gentleman who loves the game. Having him available from mid-June until the end of the season will be fantastic for us.”

Northamptonshire CEO Ray Payne agreed with Lehmann’s thoughts. “Yuzvendra was magnificent for us last year and played a crucial role in those back-to-back victories in September. Having him around last season was a pleasure; he’s a world-class operator and a wonderful person, so we’re all delighted to get him back for longer this season.”

