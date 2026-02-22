Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 22 (ANI): India right-arm pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday became the leading wicket-taker for his country in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup history after he surpassed former cricketer and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

The Indian spearhead achieved this historic feat after he scalped three wickets in the Super Eight clash against South Africa at the T20 World Cup 2026 tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The 32-year-old Bumrah has taken 33 wickets in 22 T20 World Cup matches. The Indian speedster has an average of 13.36.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who is now in second place along with Arshdeep Singh, picked up 32 wickets in 24 matches at an average of 17.25.

The left-arm seamer Arshdeep, who took two wickets against South Africa, has scalped 32 wickets in 18 matches at an average of 14.84.

Coming to the match, South Africa posed a challenging total of 187/7 against India in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super Eight clash after recovering from an early top-order collapse.

Despite losing three wickets inside the powerplay to Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh, the Proteas bounced back strongly through a crucial partnership between David Miller and Dewald Brevis.

South Africa won the toss and opted to bat. The Proteas were off to the worst possible start. During the fifth ball of the second over, speedster Jasprit Bumrah clean bowled opener Quinton de Kock for just six runs.

In the very next over, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh strikes as he removes captain Aiden Markram (4 off 7 balls) after Hardik Pandya took a simple catch.

During the last ball of the fourth over, Bumrah struck again as he took the wicket of Ryan Rickelton (7) as the Proteas slumped to 20/3. David Miller and Dewald Brevis steadied the Proteas' innings as they scored 41/3 in six overs.

Miller completed his half-century in 26-ball deliveries. It's Miller second fifty against India in the T20 World Cup.

Earlier, he made an unbeaten 59 at Perth in the 2022 edition. The Proteas batter played a fantastic knock of 63 off 35 balls, with seven fours and three towering sixes. Brevis made 45 off 29 balls, with three fours and as many sixes.

For India, Arshdeep (2/28), Bumrah (3/15), Varun Chakaravarthy (1/47), Shivam Dube (1/32). (ANI)

