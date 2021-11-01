Sharjah, Nov 1 (PTI) Opener Jos Buttler smashed a magnificent unbeaten 101 to set up England's 26-run win over Sri Lanka in their Group 1 Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup here on Monday.

Buttler continued his good form as he hit six fours and equal number of sixes during his 67-ball century as England posted 163 for 4 after being invited to bat.

Captain Eoin Morgan contributed 40 off 36 balls.

For Sri Lanka, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva was the most successful bowler with figures of 3/21.

Chasing 164 for a win, Sri Lanka were all out for 137 in 19 overs with Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva top-scoring with 34.

For England, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid took two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores:

England: 163 for 4 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 101 not out, Eoin Morgan 40; Wanindu Hasaranga 3/21).

Sri Lanka: 137 all out in 19 overs (Wanindu Hasaranga 34; Adil Rashid 2/19, Moeen Ali 2/15, Chris Jordan 2/24).

