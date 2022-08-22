Tokyo [Japan], August 22 (ANI): Lakshaya Sen has entered the round of 32 in the BWF World Championships, defeating Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus of Denmark in straight sets while the men's doubles team of Attri Manu and Reddy B. Sumith were knocked out in a hard-fought match by the Japanese duo of Hiroki Okamura and Mayasuki Onodera.

Indian ace shuttler Sen lived up to his reputation and continued his winning run in the BWF World Championships. He sailed past the Danish player without having to break a sweat in straight sets with a scoreline of 21-12, 21-11 in 35 minutes.

Playing on the main court one, the Indian did not face any challenge from his opponent and won the first set with ease. He repeated the same in the second set and clinched the match without facing any difficulty. He will now play in the round of 32, in hopes of winning the tournament.

On the other hand, the men's double duo of Attri and Reddy were knocked out in the round of 64 by the Japanese duo of Okamura and Onodera. The first set was a one-sided affair with the Japanese pair winning it with a scoreline of 21-11. The Indian shuttlers did make a comeback in the second set by winning it with a close margin of 19-21.

However, in the penultimate set, the Japanese pair edged the Indian duo and secured the third set 21-15 thereby winning the match.

Earlier, Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth crashed out of the ongoing BWF World Championships 2022 after losing to Chou Tien Chen in the first round of the men's singles category on Monday.

Playing on court one, Praneeth lost the match by 21-15, 15-21, 21-15. The Indian was not off to a good start, losing the first game, though he bounced back to win the second. Chen took the final game, sealing the match for himself.

On the other hand in women's doubles action, Ashwini Ponnappa and Reddy N. Sikki won their first-round match against Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq and Aminath Nabeeha Abdul Razzaq of Maldives.

They won the match within two straight games by 21-7, 21-9. The Indian duo dominated the whole match and did not allow their Maldivian opposition to escape from their grips.

In the mixed doubles category, the Indian duo of Tanisha Crasto and Ishaan Bhatnagar won against the German duo of Franziska Volkmann and Patrick Scheiel in their first-round match.

Playing on court 4, they won the match by 21-12, 21-13. The dominance of the Indian duo was such that they advanced to the second round within just two straight games.

Malvika Bansod lost to Line Christophersen of Denmark in the women's singles category first-round match. She lost the match by a margin of 21-14, 21-12.

Later, Kidambi Srikanth, Prannoy HS, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila will be in action. (ANI)

