Manchester United have been pursuing Ajax Antony this summer with the player also wanting to come to Old Trafford. However, the Premier League side have failed to reach an agreement with the Dutch side over the transfer fee as team manager Alfred Schreuder believes that the 22-year-old winger will stay put this season. Manchester United Transfer News: Antony Left Out of Ajax Squad As He Forces Move To Premier League Giants.

Manchester United have already have two bids, with the latest worth €80 million, rejected for the Brazilian winger by Ajax. However, it is understood that the Eredivise outfit will only consider a financial package worth €100 million for the 22-year-old. Cristiano Ronaldo Looks Focused As He Trains Hard Ahead of Manchester United vs Liverpool Clash.

The Premier League outfit are considering presenting a new offer for Antony but Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder has asked the club to not sell the player after losing major stars during this window. The Dutch side have already parted ways with Lisandro Martinez and Sebastian Haller among others.

'We have already lost 5 or 6 big players, and I don't want Antony to leave the club. I told the board that I want him to stay here,' Schreuder told ESPN in an interview. 'I am assuming that the club will not sell Antony as we’re in a good financial position' he added.

Manchester United have not given up on signing the Brazilian who has expressed interest in coming to Old Trafford. Antony was left out of Ajax's squad during a 1-0 win over Sparta Rotterdam as the club look to sort out his future.

The Premier League side are looking to sign the 22-year-old to strengthen Erik ten Hag's squad but also have sounded out a number of replacements in case the deal does not happen. Christian Pulisic, Cody Gakpo and Marcus Thuram have all been linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer.

