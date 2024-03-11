Christchurch [New Zealand], March 11 (ANI): Outstanding batting performances from batters Alex Carey and Mitchell Marsh helped Australia in clean-sweeping the two-match Test series against New Zealand at Hagley Oval on Monday.

Australia resumed the fourth day of the second Test from 77/4 with Travis Head (17*) and Mitchell Marsh (27*) unbeaten on the crease.

Both the batters were able to add only three runs to the team's total as they lost the fifth wicket of Head after scoring just 18 runs when the team score was 80 runs.

As half of the side went back to the pavilion, everyone thought that the Baggy Greens would lose the match from here on. But then came a match-winning partnership between Marsh and Carey. Both together put on a partnership of 140 runs before the former was dismissed after playing a brilliant knock of 80 runs which was laced with 10 fours and a six in his innings.

Carey played an unbeaten knock of 98 runs from 123 balls with the help of 15 boundaries. The wicketkeeper-batter was awarded the Player of the Match for playing a marvelous innings.

In the end, the visitors skipper Pat Cummins also scored crucial 32* runs which included four boundaries in his innings.

The highest wicket-taker for the Blackcaps was Ben Sears who snapped four wickets in his spell of 17 overs where he conceded 90 runs. Two wickets were grabbed by Matt Henry in his spell of 19 overs where he conceded 94 runs and a wicket was bagged by Tim Southee.

Talking about Day 3 on Sunday, Australia were set 279 runs to win but started on a shabby note as Matt Henry trapped Steve Smith leg-before-wicket for just nine runs, continuing his horrid run as an opener.

Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green were cleaned up by Ben Sears for six and five respectively while Usman Khawaja was caught by Tim Southee for 11 on a delivery by Henry. Australia sunk to 34/4.

Australia reached the 50-run mark in 16.1 overs. Head and Marsh took Australia through the remainder of the day without any further loss.

Earlier on Sunday, Kiwis started from 134/2, with Tom Latham (65*) and Rachin Ravindra (11*) unbeaten on the crease.

Both the left-handers took the Kiwis to the 150-run mark in 54.4 overs. They had barely managed to settle when Latham was caught behind by Alex Carey for 73 in 168 balls, with eight fours on a delivery by skipper Pat Cummins. NZ was 155/3.

Rachin was joined by all-rounder Daryl Mitchell from the other end. The duo started targetting spinner Nathan Lyon well and were great against pace too.

Kiwis reached the 200-run mark in 67.2 overs, getting their lead over 100 runs.

Ravindra reached his second Test fifty in 96 balls, with five fours.

The duo continued to hammer Aussie bowlers and slowly brought back Kiwis into the game. A four by Rachin on a delivery by Marnus took NZ to the 250-run mark in 79.5 overs. Kiwis were now leading by 156 runs.

A great delivery by Josh Hazlewood put an end to this 123-run partnership between Rachin and Mitchell, with the latter caught behind for 58 in 98 balls, with six fours and a six by Carey. NZ was 278/4. Skipper Cummins soon got the big wicket of Rachin as well, for a well-made 82 in 153 balls with 10 fours. Half of the NZ side was back in the hut for 286 runs.

Tom Blundell was next to go, cleaned up by Green for just nine runs. NZ was 296/6.

Glenn Phillips and Scott Kuggeleijn were the fresh pair on the crease and they took Kiwis beyond the 300-run mark in 93.3 overs. The lead had also gone beyond 200 runs. They put on a 53-run partnership, which ended with Phillips' dismissal for 16 after his stumps were rattled by Lyon. NZ was 349/7.

Kiwis were bowled out for 372, with Scott being the last man out for an entertaining 44 in 49 balls, with five fours and two sixes. NZ led by 278 runs and set 279 runs for Aussies to win.

Skipper Cummins (4/62) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia, while Lyon took 3/49. Starc, Hazlewood and Green also got a wicket.

Brief Score: Australia 256 & 281/7 in 65 overs (Alex Carey 98*, Mitchell Marsh 80, Ben Sears 4/90) vs New Zealand 162 & 372 in 108.2 overs (Rachin Ravindra 82, Tom Latham 73, Pat Cummins 4/62). (ANI)

