New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Carlos Alcaraz announced on Friday that he will miss the Internazionali BNL d'Italia and Roland Garros after a wrist injury forced him to end his 2026 clay-court season early.

The World No. 2, who was set to defend his titles at both events, including a memorable French Open triumph where he saved three championship points to beat Jannik Sinner, opted to withdraw following medical tests.

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"After the results of the tests carried out today, we have decided that the most prudent thing is to be cautious and not participate in Rome and Roland Garros, while we wait to assess the evolution to decide when we will return to the court. It's a complicated moment for me, but I'm sure we'll come out stronger from here," Alcaraz said in an X post.

Alcaraz slipped to World No. 2 in the Rankings after his Monte-Carlo final loss to Jannik Sinner. The 22-year-old now trails the Italian by 390 points and faces a significant challenge, with 1,000 points to defend in Rome and a further 2,000 at Roland Garros.

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Alcaraz, a seven-time Grand Slam champion, required treatment on his right wrist and forearm during his opening-round win at the Barcelona Open on April 14.

Days later, at the Laureus World Sports Awards 2026, where he was named Sportsman of the Year, Alcaraz was seen wearing a brace on his right wrist, underlining ongoing concerns around the injury, as per Olympics.com.

The 2026 French Open will be only the second Grand Slam Alcaraz will miss, having pulled out of the 2023 Australian Open with a right hamstring injury. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)