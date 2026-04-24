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Cricket Cricket IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Net Bowler Stretched to Ambulance After Injury in Practice (Watch Video) A Delhi Capitals net bowler was stretchered off and taken to hospital after sustaining a serious injury during a practice session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, a day before their IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings.

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A Delhi Capitals net bowler was rushed to the hospital on Thursday after suffering a serious injury during a practice session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, just hours before the team's crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 fixture against Punjab Kings. The incident, which saw the bowler stretchered off the field and transported by ambulance, has cast a shadow over the team's preparations. You can follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match scorecard here.

DC Net Bowler Gets Injured

🚨 BIG INJURY IN A YOUNG DELHI CAPITALS PLAYER !😭🤯 - During practice today, a young Delhi Capitals player was struck on the face by the ball. The impact was very strong, causing a serious injury, and he started bleeding heavily. He was then rushed to the hospital on a… pic.twitter.com/pOyuesVl0F — lndian Sports Netwrk (@IS_Netwrk29) April 24, 2026

Incident Unfolds at Practice

The alarming scenes unfolded during a practice session held a day prior to Match 35 of IPL 2026. Reports indicate that the net bowler was struck by a ball, sustaining a significant injury, reportedly to the face. Medical staff at the stadium promptly attended to the injured individual, providing immediate first aid on the ground. An ambulance was subsequently called onto the field, and the bowler was carefully placed on a stretcher before being taken to a nearby hospital for further medical assessment and treatment.

Identity Awaited Amidst Concern

While the Delhi Capitals franchise has yet to officially confirm the identity of the injured net bowler, it is rumoured to be Sahil Parakh, an 18-year-old left-hander who was acquired by the team in the 2026 IPL auction. As of now, there has been no official update regarding the bowler's condition, though hopes are for a swift recovery without serious long-term injury. The incident has naturally caused concern within the Delhi Capitals camp and among the wider cricketing community. Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans, Live Score Updates

Broader Injury Concerns for Delhi Capitals

This unfortunate event adds to a series of injury concerns that have plagued the Delhi Capitals this IPL season. The team has already been without the services of Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, who is recovering from shoulder and elbow issues, though he is reportedly poised for a return later in the tournament.

Captain Axar Patel also previously retired hurt from a match due to cramps. The Capitals, currently sitting in the lower half of the table with three wins and three losses from six matches, are keen to regain momentum in the tournament. They are scheduled to face the unbeaten Punjab Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday, April 25.

The franchise is expected to provide an update on the net bowler's condition in due course. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the inherent risks involved in professional cricket, even during practice sessions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 10:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).