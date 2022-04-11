Bhopal, Apr 11 (PTI) Chandigarh, Jharkhand and Bengal registered contrasting wins on the sixth day of the 12th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship here on Monday.

While Chandigarh beat Dadra & Nagar Haveli 6-4 in the first match of the day in Pool E, Jharkhand secured a convincing 5–0 victory against Jammu & Kashmir in Pool E.

In Pool F, Bengal registered a 7–2 win over Arunachal Pradesh, while Puducherry overwhelmed Gujarat 13–2.

In the final match of the day, Assam thrashed Goans Hockey 6–0 in Pool H.

