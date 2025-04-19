Mumbai, Apr 19 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings' poor form may take the sheen off the return leg of this year's IPL Clasico but for Mumbai Indians, the contest will present a challenge to change strategy in order to maintain their winning run here on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians have done well to resurrect their faltering campaign with two consecutive wins over Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, but Hardik Pandya's seventh-placed side still needs to steer through mid-table traffic with several other teams in a similar situation.

Mumbai Indians were spot on with their planning an execution on a tricky pitch here at the Wankhede Stadium on which they took apart SRH's explosive batting style with precision.

That surface, an uncharacteristic one for Wankhede, had turn and grip for spin as well as pace off the ball for seamers which took the fight out of SRH batters.

But such an approach against the spin-heavy CSK would not be the right way and has the potential to backfire. Noor Ahmad has thrived in CSK colours with 12 wickets in seven matches which includes his three wickets against MI earlier this season, while the five-time winners also have two seasoned exponents in Ravichandran Ashwin (5 wickets) and Ravindra Jadeja (4).

MI, however, would still have the upper hand given their current form despite having lost to CSK in their season-opener in Chepauk.

Rohit Sharma hasn't notched up a big score yet but his brisk start against SRH gave MI the impetus they needed. Tilak Varma has been on a roll and so has been Suryakumar Yadav, with Ryan Rickelton's contribution at the top and Will Jacks' all-round show giving MI the fuel for their win.

MI would be pleased with how their bowling department is finding its rhythm with Trent Boult causing a lot of trouble with his perfect execution of the yorkers in recent outings, and Jasprit Bumrah also finding his lengths in the contest against SRH.

Pandya has floated well through his roles as a bowler and batter but he will continue to rely on Naman Dhir for some aggressive batting in death overs.

Karn Sharma suffered a finger webbing split while fielding against SRH and given the lack of turnaround time between matches, he is an injury concern.

On their part, there are no signs yet that CSK have been able to end their troublesome run of four consecutive losses with a five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants.

But MS Dhoni's return to the Wankhede — the venue for many battles between these teams — should spur the visiting side.

Dhoni was the difference between MI and CSK the last time these two teams clashed here in 2024, with his four-ball 20 with three sixes off Pandya.

Dhoni's return as full-time skipper for the remainder of the season and CSK finding "manoeuvrability" with their bowling line-up was one positive sign for the old warhorse, who faces the task of reviving their disappointing campaign, contribute with the bat in death overs, and manage his knee injury amid all this.

CSK have added former MI player Dewald Brevis but it remains to be seen if the South African batter, as well as young Mumbai recruit in Ayush Mhatre, would slide into the playing XI immediately given their limited knowledge of conditions and pitch here.

Teams (from):

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Shrijith Krishnan (wk), Bevon Jacobs, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, VS Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c&wk), Dewald Brevis, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddharth, Ayush Mhatre, Rachin Ravindra, Ravichandran Ashwin, VIjay Shankar, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana.

Match starts at 7:30pm IST.

