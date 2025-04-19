For the past few days, social media has been abuzz with videos of Indian race walker Nitin Gupta losing out on the gold medal at the Asian U-18 Youth Athletics Championships 2025 in Dammam, Saudi Arabia with claims going around that he celebrated early in the event. The viral clips showed the young athlete raising his hands for a brief while when he was ahead of his Chinese counterpart Zhu Ninghao before he was overtaken and ended up falling short of the top prize. As he missed out on the gold medal due to what many felt was him celebrating too early, the youngster was trolled on social media as well. The 17-year-old athlete now opened up on the viral moment, stating that he did not celebrate early. India’s Nitin Gupta Wins Silver Medal in 5000M Race Walk Event at Asian U-18 Youth Athletics Championships 2025 (Watch Video).

Nitin Gupta, in an interaction with The Indian Express, said that he did not celebrate too early, something which could have disturbed his rhythm. "I had just blanked out. It was my first international competition, the sun was baking hot, there was a strong gust of wind pushing us backwards during the race, I was thirsty and the Chinese athlete was pushing me to the limit. I don’t remember the final 100 metres. Mother promise. Everyone is saying I celebrated too early, but that is not really true because I knew there was a Chinese walker just beside me. So why would I celebrate and disturb my rhythm? Towards the end I don’t know what happened," he said, as quoted by the publication.

Watch Nitin Gupta Clinch Silver Medal:

So close, yet so far! 17-year-old Nitin Gupta from Uttar Pradesh was on the verge of clinching gold in the boys’ U18 5000m racewalk at the Asian U18 Athletics Championships—but a premature celebration in the final 50m cost him dearly. He was edged out by just 0.01s by China’s… pic.twitter.com/GJtAHV8Fxz — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) April 16, 2025

The 17-year-old further, who clocked a timing of 20:21.51 seconds to win the silver medal, added that whatever happened was his mistake. "There is a general belief that India’s walkers try and run at overseas competitions and our reputation is not great. I wanted to prove that Indian walkers can win gold. I regret that I couldn’t prove critics wrong. But whatever happened was my mistake," he said.

China's Zhu Ninghao won the gold medal by the barest of margins in this event with a timing of 20:21.50 seconds. Last month, young Nitin Gupta broke the U-18 national record with a timing of 19:24.48 at the National Youth Athletics Championships in Patna. The youngster, however added that he would bounce back stronger from this and win the gold medal next time around while hoping that he would not be trolled anymore in the future. Neeraj Chopra Begins Javelin Season With Gold Medal at Potchefstroom Invitational; Registers 84.52M Throw in South Africa (Watch Video).

"People are not focusing on what I did well. But I am not complaining. In a few days, hopefully, they will forget about why I was trolled. Every other day something new goes viral on social media and Instagram. Yesterday, there was a race video featuring me. What I can promise is that I will work harder, improve my technique further and win gold the next time I represent India. I am thankful that my coach understood me."

