Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals meet in match 35 of IPL 2025. Both teams have had contrasting results in their last matches in the tournament. Delhi Capitals have been incredibly consistent this season and no wonder they find themselves right at the top of the IPL 2025 points table with five wins in six matches. After losing to the Mumbai Indians in their first match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium this season, Delhi Capitals bounced back in style as they overcame the Rajasthan Royals in a Super Over. They will head into this clash with confidence and momentum on their side. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Punjab Kings Claim Second Spot, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Drop To Fourth Spot.

Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, had stumbled to just their second loss in IPL 2025 when they went down to Lucknow Super Giants a week ago at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan started off with a 120-run solid partnership after batting first, but all went downhill since then as they managed just 180/6, a target which was overhauled by Lucknow Super Giants with three balls to spare. Having had some time off, Gujarat Titans look to bounce back stronger in this contest and a good performance against Delhi Capitals will help them reinforce their claim of becoming title favourites in IPL 2025. GT vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals.

It remains to be seen if Delhi Capitals persist with Jake Fraser-McGurk as the opener alongside Abishek Porel, despite the Australian's failures with the bat in IPL 2025 so far. If Faf du Plessis is fit, he is likely to make it to the playing XI at the expense of Jake Fraser-McGurk. Gujarat Titans on the other hand, are expected to retain a similar playing XI from their defeat to Lucknow Super Giants.

When is GT vs DC IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Gujarat Titans face Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 on Saturday, April 19. The GT vs DC IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Gujarat Titans to Arrange Free Water Stations, Sun Visors, Sunscreens, and ORS For Fans to Combat Ahmedabad Heat During Afternoon GT vs DC IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of GT vs DC Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the GT vs DC IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi, Star Sports 2 Tamil, Star Sports 2 Telugu & Star Sports Kannada TV channels. For the GT vs DC IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of GT vs DC Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Delhi Capitals are a solid team and are favourites to win this contest.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2025 11:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).