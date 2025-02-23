Dubai, Feb 23 (PTI) Set a target of 242, India reached 89 for one after 15 overs in their Champions Trophy match against Pakistan here on Sunday.

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill were batting on 24 and 42 respectively, after the Indian bowlers packed off Pakistan for 241 on a pitch that was on the slower side.

During his stay in the middle, Kohli also became the quickest to complete 14,000 runs in ODIs.

Earlier, Saud Shakeel top-scored for Pakistan with a 62 off 76 balls.

Kuldeep Yadav (3/40) picked up three wickets and all-rounder Hardik Pandya (2/31) bagged two.

Brief scores:

Pakistan: 241 all out in 49.4 overs (Saud Shakeel 62, Mohammed Rizwan 46, Khushdil Shah 38; Hardik Pandya 2/31, Kuldeep Yadav 3/40)

India: 89/1 in 15 overs (Shubman Gill 42 batting, Virat Kohli 24 batting).

