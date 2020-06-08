Sports News | Chelsea Players Knelt Down to Spread Message That 'enough is Enough': Mason Mount

London [UK], June 8 (ANI): Chelsea's Mason Mount has said that the club's players knelt down to extend their support for the 'Black Lives Matter' movement and spread the message that "enough is enough".

Chelsea players and coaching staff on June 2 knelt down ahead of their training session to pay tribute to African-American man George Floyd. They had formed the letter H, for humans.

"It was something we wanted to do. The picture we sent out speaks for itself and the message that goes with it is so powerful. We all need to stick together. Enough is enough and that is the message we wanted to send out," the club's official website quoted Mount as saying.

"As footballers, we are quite fortunate to have a fairly big following on social media, so we wanted to use that platform as a way of putting our message across and show that we are all sticking together. Everyone in the team was fully behind the decision to take the knee and show our solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement," he added.

The death of Floyd on May 25 has sparked a worldwide movement against police brutality, racism and social injustice. A video showing a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Floyd's neck after the latter had been arrested, was widely circulated online. (ANI)

