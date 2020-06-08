Live Cricket Streaming of Finnish Premier League T20 2020, GYM Helsinki Gymkhana vs FPC Finnish Pakistani CC: Get Free Telecast Details of GHG vs FPC With Match Time in India (IST) Online

Picture used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana and FPC Finnish Pakistani CC will take each other on in match 6 of the Finnish Premier League T20 2020 tournament. The GHG vs FPC match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava on June 8, 2020 (Monday) at 08:30 pm IST. During the coronavirus pandemic, it is one of the very few competitions, keeping fans entertained. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming of GYM Helsinki Gymkhana vs FPC Finnish Pakistani CC, can scroll down below. Finnish Premier League T20 2020 Schedule.

FPC Finnish Pakistani CC will be playing their first game in the tournament and will be hoping for a positive start to get an early advantage in the league. Meanwhile, this will be GYM Helsinki Gymkhana’s second game in the competitions and they will be looking to bounce back from a 25-run defeat against SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti.

When to Watch GYM Helsinki Gymkhana vs FPC Finnish Pakistani CC, Finnish Premier League T20 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana vs FPC Finnish Pakistani CC clash in the Finnish Premier League T20 2020 will take place at the Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava on June 8, 2020 (Monday). The match is scheduled to start at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of GYM Helsinki Gymkhana vs FPC Finnish Pakistani CC, Finnish Premier League T20 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Unfortunately, there is no broadcaster available for Finnish Premier League T20 2020 in India. Hence, fans in India cannot watch the live telecast of GYM Helsinki Gymkhana vs FPC Finnish Pakistani CC match on their television sets. Nevertheless, they can still watch the game through online streaming.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of GYM Helsinki Gymkhana vs FPC Finnish Pakistani CC, Finnish Premier League T20 2020?

In order to enjoy the live streaming of GYM Helsinki Gymkhana vs FPC Finnish Pakistani CC match, fans need to visit the FanCode page. They can enjoy the live-action either on the FanCode app or on the FanCode website.

Squads:

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana: Simaranjit Brar, Ahmad Jaleel, Shahid Gondal, Muhammad Gawas, Nouman Raza, Faisal Shahzad, Pankaj Saharan, Noufal Khalid, Javed Jan, Atti Rehman, Irfan Yousefzai, Umair Akhtar.

FPC Finnish Pakistani CC Squad: Muhammad Aqeel, Waseem Qureshi, Yousaf Ghous, Zishan Waheed, Khalid Saeed, Miskeen Jatoi, Saif Ullah Khan, Bilal Khan, Mohammed Tariq Sarfaraz, Nadeem Qureshi, Saadat Karim, Kashif Shaukat, Nesarulhaq Malekzaei, Adil Khan, Kashif Qureshi.