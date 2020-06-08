Donny van de Beek Transfer News: Manchester United, Real Madrid Warned Over Ajax Midfielder’s Asking Price

Donny van de Beek (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Superstars of the 2018-29 Ajax team have been on the radar of several big clubs across Europe and after Frenkie De Jong, Matthijs De Ligt and Hakim Ziyech secured their big-money moves, Donny Van de Beek is the latest player, tipped to move away from the Dutch giants. Recently, Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar, revealed that Manchester United and Real Madrid are interested in the 23-year-old, but insisted that the club will not sell him for cheap. Kai Havertz Transfer News Update: Bayer Leverkusen Reject Real Madrid’s Bid for Star Forward.

Donny van de Beek was a crucial member of the Ajax side that won the domestic double last season and impressed the world during their Champions League semi-final. However, this term Erik ten Haag’s men were not able to replicate their European heroics and were knocked out of the group stages as the squad was plagued with a lot of injuries. Manchester United Target Kai Havertz Likened to Zinedine Zidane by Bayer Leverkusen Coach Marcel Daum.

Despite that players like Van de Beek, Andre Onana and Nicolas Tagliafico have been linked with several clubs but Van der Sar stated that no transfers will take place unless club director Marc Overmars gives the green light. ‘We know players have an ambition to leave for a better competition after a few years, but this will only happen on the conditions of Marc Overmars and Ajax.’ The said the 49-year-old told NoS.

‘There will always be some who benefit from a crisis and some clubs will have to sell for less, but I think we're in a fortunate position thanks to our strong financial policy. Therefore we don't have to sell, but we made agreements with the players. These won't go below a certain price level. We won't let go of our players for sale prices. We prefer to keep them here.’ He added.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a fine season until now, scoring 10 goals and assisting 11 times in 37 appearances this campaign. The Dutch midfielder has been valued at around €55 million and if Manchester United and Real Madrid are to sign their man, they need to pay the transfer fee in full.