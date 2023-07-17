London [UK], July 17 (ANI): Chelsea football club completed the signing of Brazilian winger Angelo Gabriel from Santos on Monday, as per Chelsea's official website.

Born in Brasilia, the 18-year-old arrives at Stamford Bridge with a wealth of senior football under his belt; he made 129 first-team appearances for Santos across all competitions.

A left-footed winger who was regularly utilised off the right side of Santos’ frontline, Angelo became the youngest player in the history of the Brazil national championship when he made his debut against Fluminense in the Maracana, aged just 15 years and 308 days.

In April 2021, the Brazil Under-20 international scored his first senior goal, a close-range finish away to Lorenzo in the Copa Libertadores. In doing so he became the youngest goalscorer in that historic competition. He scored four more times for Santos and claimed ten assists.

On October 23, 2020, Angelo agreed to a professional pre-contract deal with Peixe, effective as of his 16th birthday. He made his professional debut two days later, coming on as a second-half substitute for Lucas Braga in a 3–1 away loss against Fluminense for the Serie A championship; aged 15 years, 10 months and 4 days, he became the second-youngest-ever player to debut for the club, only behind Coutinho, and overcame Pele by 11 days.

Angelo made his Copa Libertadores debut on March 9, 2021, starting in a 2–1 home success over Deportivo Lara; aged 16 years, 2 months and 16 days, he became the youngest Santos player to appear in the competition, surpassing Rodrygo.

Angelo scored his first professional goal on April 6, 2021, netting his team's third in a 3–1 Libertadores away win against San Lorenzo; aged 16 years, 3 months and 16 days, he broke Juan Carlos Cardenas' record and became the youngest player ever to score in a Libertadores match. On 10 December, after featuring regularly, he renewed his contract until December 2024.

Angelo represented Brazil under-15s in 2019, scoring in a 4–0 defeat of Uruguay on 27 September and taking part in the 2019 South American U-15 Championship in November.

On March 6, 2020, Angelo was called up with the under-16s for the year's Montaigu Tournament, but the competition was later suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In October, he was called up to the under-17s for training in the following month but tested positive for COVID-19 during that period. (ANI)

