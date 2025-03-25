Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], March 25 (ANI): Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma inaugurated the newly constructed Mizoram Badminton Centre at Zuangtui, Aizawl, on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister remarked that badminton is a sport for which the people of Mizoram have a natural aptitude. He noted that the world's top badminton players are primarily from Asia, and India is recognized as a country with exceptional badminton players, as per an official statement.

He emphasised that young Mizo players excelling at the national level have a strong chance of reaching global standards. The remarkable progress of Mizo children in national age-level competitions highlights this potential.

He expressed his delight that the opening of this Badminton Centre will enable young players to receive better training.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to his predecessors, former Chief Minister Zoramthanga and Deputy Chief Minister and UD&PA Minister Tawnluia, for laying the foundation for this initiative.

He noted that India is preparing to host the 2036 Olympics, and Mizoram, aligning with this vision, initiated the Vision 2036 plan, which aims to nurture young Mizo athletes who can represent India at those Olympics.

"The Empowering Mizoram Sports (EMS) initiative is being implemented to identify and develop young talent. The government is committed to supporting athletes and providing rigorous training, while efforts are ongoing to enhance sports infrastructure," Chief Minister Lalduhoma said, as per an official statement.

Mizoram UD & PA Minister K. Sapdanga also spoke at the event, expressing gratitude to the previous government and the Mizoram Badminton Association for their contributions to the establishment of the Centre.

He emphasized that this state-of-the-art infrastructure, built with substantial government funding, will serve as a platform to nurture talented athletes who will bring honour to Mizoram and India. He also thanked the residents of Zuangtui for their cooperation and support.

Sports & Youth Services Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar, in his remarks, mentioned that he had visited Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad and discussed it with Pullela Gopichand. He expressed optimism that, with the establishment of such an excellent facility, Mizoram will continue to make great strides in sports.

He reiterated that the Mizoram Badminton Association will oversee the management of the Centre and that the facility will serve as a hub for nurturing future Olympians in line with Vision 2036.

The inaugural event was chaired by Lalmalsawma Pachuau, Secretary, UD & PA. The prayer of dedication was offered by Rev. R. Lalhmangaiha, and the Technical Report was presented by C.C. Lalchhuangkima, CEO, ASCL.

The Centre was constructed under the Aizawl Smart City Limited project at a total cost of Rs. 18.21 crore. Construction began in June 2022 and was completed in March 2025.

The ground floor includes parking space for 40 cars and 70 two-wheelers, a reception counter, reception office, manager's quarters, janitor rooms, a store room, and other essential facilities. The first floor houses six standard-size badminton courts, along with a spacious spectator gallery.

Additionally, the Centre includes a gymnasium, instructor room, dormitories for male and female players, a match official area, changing and locker rooms, toilet blocks, a medical room, a coach room, and a VIP room. It is also equipped with a water storage facility with a capacity of 2 lakh litres.

The building is supported by pile foundations with 120 piles driven 30 feet deep, ensuring its stability and safety. (ANI)

