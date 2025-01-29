New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Jamshedpur FC (JFC) head coach Khalid Jamil expressed his delight as his side earned a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Punjab FC (PFC) in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Tuesday.

The visitors took the lead against the run of play when Pratik Chaudhari scored from a corner just before halftime. Javier Hernandez then capitalised on an individual error early in the second half to double their advantage. Punjab FC responded through substitute Pulga Vidal, but Jamshedpur's resolute defense held firm, denying the hosts any further opportunities and securing their 10th win of the season.

Jamil was pleased with their response in another away game following a tough away defeat to Hyderabad FC.

"We have got three wins from away games, that's the most important thing. We have to rectify some small mistakes. We will see," he said in the post-match press conference, as quoted from the official website of ISL.

Striker Javier Siverio had a subdued outing against Punjab FC, struggling to trouble goalkeeper Muheet Shabir. Despite this, he managed to create three chances for his team and had a few promising opportunities to get on the scoresheet. The Spaniard, who has scored four goals this season, is now on a seven-game goalless streak.

Speaking about the forward, Jamil said, "He (Siverio) is a good player. We need him very badly. Every time he does a good job. He is a scorer and he is a team man. He plays a major role."

Jamil also lauded Lazar Cirkovic, who has been enjoying an exceptional debut season with the Men of Steel (JFC). Typically excelling in a holding midfield role, the Serbian showcased his versatility by starting as a centre-back against Punjab FC. In the absence of Stephen Eze, who came off the bench late in the second half, Cirkovic delivered a stellar performance, making six crucial clearances and anchoring the defense with composure.

"Lazar (Cirkovic) is a good player. He can dictate, he can play in midfield. He can play slow, sometimes fast (and direct) with long balls. He is very important. He is an experienced man. He can play centre-back. He motivates the players very well and he knows how to handle situations really well," the Jamshedpur FC head coach stated, as quoted from the official website of ISL.

Jamshedpur FC sits nine points behind league leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giant, with a game in hand. Their next challenge will be against second-placed FC Goa at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, a fortress where they have remained unbeaten and claimed the majority of their victories this season. While Jamil avoided discussion about their chances of winning the Shield, he emphasised the importance of securing another win on home turf.

"We are thinking about the next game, that's the most important. It is a vital match and we are playing on our home ground," he said. (ANI)

