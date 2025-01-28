Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], January 28 (ANI): England defeated India by 26 runs in the third T20I on Tuesday to keep the five-match series alive, making the scoreline 2-1. England set a target of 172 runs, which India could not chase down despite early fireworks from Abhishek Sharma.

Chasing 172, India lost wickets early, with Abhishek Sharma contributing 24 runs off 14 balls and Sanju Samson falling for just 3 runs.

English tearaway Jofra Archer continued to haunt him with his scorching pace. With a short length delivery straight into the body, Samson (3 from 6 deliveries) got cramped up and spliced it towards mid-on straight to Adil Rashid.

Abhishek (24 in 14) went down fighting in the next over, with Jofra Archer taking a reverse-cupped catch, handing Brydon Carse his first scalp of the game.

Runs continued to elude India captain Suryakumar Yadav (14 in 7). He got off to a brisk start but failed to convert into something of significance. With India's scoreboard reading 51/3 after the end of the powerplay, the entire chase became exacting for the hosts.

Tilak Varma couldn't save India from the jaws of defeat, and Washington Sundar's promotion didn't turn out to be a fruitful affair.

India stood stunned, in need of a miracle while tattering at 85/5 in 12.1 overs after Sundar's dismissal. Hardik Pandya (40) and Axar Patel stood (15) at the crease, trying to comprehend if 86 runs could be chased down in the remaining 47 deliveries.

The management's decision to promote Sundar ahead of Axar in the batting order certainly raised a few eyebrows. Wickets kept falling on both ends, which took India closer to an inevitable defeat.

With 32 runs needed in the final over, India's defeat was just a matter of time. Brydon Carse removed Dhruv Jurel on the first delivery and restricted India to 145/9 without breaking a sweat.

Earlier in the match, India won the toss and opted to field first, England was once again off to a poor start as Phil Salt played a poor shot on a slow delivery by Hardik Pandya. Brook was gone for five runs in seven balls with a fine catch by Abhishek Sharma at covers. England was 7/1 in 1.3 overs.

Ben Duckett was joined by skipper Jos Buttler, who initially looked sloppy against pace. On the other hand, Duckett was toying with fast bowlers, smashing Pandya for three successive fours and hitting spinner Washington Sundar for two fours and a six in the next over.

England hit the 50-run mark in 5.1 overs.

At the end of six overs, England was 52/1 with Duckett (39*) and Buttler (8*) unbeaten. In the seventh over, Buttler let his arms loose against Ravi Bishnoi, hitting a four and six.

The partnership between Duckett and Buttler was undone by Varun Chakravarthy's golden arm as a stumping by Sanju Samson removed the English skipper for 24 in 22 balls, with a four and six. England was 83/2 in nine overs.

India ended the first half of the innings with another wicket in their hands, with a fine catch by Abhishek Sharma at long-on giving Axar Patel the scalp of Duckett for 51 in 28 balls, with seven fours and two sixes. England was 87/3 in 10 overs.

Liam Livingstone and Harry Brook got their team to the 100-run mark in 11.4 overs.

After reaching this milestone, it was downhill for England as they lost three quick wickets, with Ravi Bishnoi cleaning up Harry Brook for just eight runs in 10 balls. England was 108/4 in 12.4 overs.

Varun removed Jamie Smith (6) and Jamie Overton on successive deliveries in the 14th over, reducing England to 115/6.

The spinner continued his golden run, bringing his second five-wicket haul in T20Is, removing Brydon Carse (3) and Jofra Archer (0) in the 16th over. England was 127/8 in 16 overs.

Livingstone released some pressure in the next over, hitting Bishnoi for three sixes. However, his fiery knock was ended by Hardik Pandya in the next over, with Dhruv Jurel taking a catch at long-on. The batter made 43 in 28 balls, with a four and five sixes. England was 147/9 in 17.1 overs.

Mark Wood and Adil Rashid took England to a solid total of 171/9 in their 20 overs, unbeaten on 10 runs each. (ANI)

