Hobart, Jan 13 (AP) Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin was beaten on Thursday in the semifinals of the Hobart International by Elisabetta Cocciaretto 7-5, 4-6, 6-1.

Kenin won the Australian Open in 2020. The Hobart WTA tournament is a major warm-up for the Australian Open which begins Monday.

In the Hobart final, the 21-year-old Cocciaretto will face Lauren Davis. Davis defeated Anna Blinkova 6-3, 6-3 in the other semifinal.

“It's unbelievable to be in the final,” Cocciaretto said. “It was unexpected. She (Kenin) is a very good player.”

Kenin has been battling back from injuries and a slump in her performance. The tournament was a step in the right direction.

“I feel like overall I played well,” Kenin said. “It was a good tournament for me. I enjoyed coming back again.” AP

