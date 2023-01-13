India vs Spain Hockey Match Live Streaming Online: India, the host nation of the FIH World Cup 2023, begin their campaign against Spain in what promises to be a thrilling encounter. Hockey has been on the ascendancy in India after years of neglect and an Olympics winners medal after 41 years highlighted how there is an upheaval in form. But a fair amount of time has passed since that win and there is a new look about this Indian team. Graham Reid has been around all this while coaching the team and his philosophy of rotation means many senior pros have just managed a few Pro League games under their belt in the recent past. Spain is ranked two places behind India in the FIH rankings but they do pack a punch. It has gone with a young team but they are technically astute. Today’s Hockey Match Live: Check FIH World Cup 2023 Odisha Schedule for January 13.

India has some big names in Manpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh and Akashdeep Singh and the trio is expected to play a key role against Spain. PR Sreejesh in goal will once again have to shoulder the weight of an entire nation and given the experience he has, he is one of the players to look forward to. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh is considered one of the best drag flickers in the hockey world right now but if India opts for variations, then others will have to chip in too.

Joaquin Menini has switched allegiance from Argentina to Spain and the forward is certain to add quality to the team’s attacking play. Much of their possession recycling would be covered by midfielder and captain Alvaro Iglesias and if Enrique Gonzalez have a good game, India could be in serious trouble. Virat Kohli Wishes Team India Good Luck Ahead of Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023.

When to watch India vs Spain Hockey match on TV? Know Date, Timings, and Venue of 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup match here:

The IND vs ESP Hockey World Cup 2023 will be played on January 13, i.e. Friday. The Pool D game between India and Spain will take place at the recently inaugurated Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela with the start time scheduled at 07:00 pm (IST).

Where to watch the Live Telecast of India vs Spain, Men’s 2023 Hockey World Cup match, on TV?

The official broadcaster of the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup in India is Star Sports Network. The fans can watch India vs Spain hockey match live telecast on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Select HD and Star Sports First.

How to watch the Online Streaming of India vs Spain, Men’s 2023 Hockey World Cup match, in India?

Fans can watch India vs Spain hockey match live streaming online too. The Hockey World Cup match between India and Spain will be available on Star Sports’ online streaming service, i.e. Disney+ Hotstar Website and App. However, free live streaming of IND vs ESP hockey match will be available on FanCode app and website. Expect a free-flowing game with plenty of goals with the home side claiming a win at the end.

