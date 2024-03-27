Gurugram, Mar 27 (PTI) Former Ryder Cup player Nicolas Colsaerts from Belgium led his team to victory at the Pro-Am event of the Hero Indian Open at the DLF Golf and Country Club here on Wednesday.

Colsaerts, who has three DP World Tour wins against his name in a total of 10 pro wins, carried his team comprising three ladies -- Anjali Chawla, Meera Luthra and Kusum Anand -- to a fine win.

They aggregated 37-under and were three better than the team lead by Romain Langasque, whose teammates were Masni Eriza, Prathmesh Moharil and Narinder Dagar, father of India's top women's pro, Diksha Dagar.

Last year's runner-up Yannik Paul, also had a good look at the course, as his team finished third. His teammates were Golien Kipgen, Saurabh Uppal and Rohit Kapoor.

The prizes were given away by Dr Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman, Hero MotoCorp.

The prestigious event, which starts at the DLF Golf and Country Club on Thursday, is one of the strongest with almost a third of the players in 144-strong field having won on the DP World at some point.

The tournament this year carries a record prize purse of USD 2.25 million with the winner set to receive USD 382,500.

