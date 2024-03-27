Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey said all-rounder Shivam Dube no longer ducking or defending while facing short balls from the fast-bowlers is a testament to the work he’s put in behind the scenes to overcome his weakness. CSK vs GT Stat Highlights, IPL 2024: Rachin Ravindra, Shivam Dube Combine to Hand Disappointing Defeat to Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans

Dube was the top-scorer for CSK in their 63-run win over Gujarat Titans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday evening, smashing two fours and five sixes in a 23-ball 51 coming at a whopping strike rate of 221.74.

He continued to be brutal in his takedown of spinners R Sai Kishore and Rashid Khan, but Dube even scored runs off short balls from fast-bowlers Spencer Johnson and Mohit Sharma, showing that he’s worked hard to overcome his weakness in this aspect.

"Well, you rewind to maybe one or two years ago, teams would come in and bowl a lot of short balls and he would either duck out of the way or defend. That's all he had until he got in and set and then he could maybe play some shots against it."

"Now the bowlers are still coming in with the same plan, but he's been able to score off it as well and he's been able to find boundaries, if he gets into the right position as well. So that's a testament to the work that he's put in behind the scenes and being ready for their plans.”

“Now it's, back on the bowlers, like what are they going to do? Now, are they going to continue with this plan, or will they go away from that? And try something else? We'll have to wait and see, but I think a lot of credit needs to go to Dube for the amount of work that he's put in against that particular ball," said Hussey in the post-match press conference.

After getting Player of the Match award, Dube credited the franchise for giving him the confidence of overcoming his short-ball issues. "Definitely, I've worked in that way and it's helping me. I know they will bowl short balls at me, (but) I'm ready for that. They (CSK team management) want me to do the same thing that I did today. They want me to go at a higher strike rate against the bowlers, so I'm trying that."

Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad later revealed how MS Dhoni also personally looked into Dube being comfortable in playing against short balls. “In terms of confidence, when we came here obviously, we worked on certain things. The management worked with him personally and Mahi bhai worked with him personally as well.”

“So, definitely his confidence now is very high and definitely he is coming up with good international games as well. He knows what kind of roles he is playing, and he knows which bowlers to take (on) and everyone as I said decided which role to play especially in the middle-order. So, definitely he is a big plus for us.”

Hussey signed off by saying Dube’s good run should keep him on track for a call-up to India’s squad for the Men’s T20 World Cup, to be held in West Indies and USA from June 1. "I think it (his progress) will hold him in good stead for the (remainder of the) IPL. But also if he gets opportunities for the country again in the future, I think it'll hold him in great stead as well."

