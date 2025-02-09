Johannesburg [South Africa], February 9 (ANI): Right-arm seamer Corbin Bosh is named as the replacement for Anrich Nortje in a 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men's Champions Trophy which is scheduled to take place in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates from February 19 onwards.

Earlier in the last month, the fast bowler was ruled out of the upcoming ICC Champion Trophy which is scheduled to take place in Pakistan from February 19 after suffering a back injury. The extent of Nortje's injury was revealed after the pacer underwent scans.

Nortje also missed South Africa's previous participation in an ICC event - the Cricket World Cup in 2023 in India - due to a stress fracture in his back.

The 31-year-old's steady variation, bounce and pace have been pivotal in South Africa's pace unit in the white-ball format, proven by his 36 wickets in 22 ODIs and 53 wickets in 42 T20Is.

The right-arm speedster's last outing in the ODI format came over 15 months ago, in the Proteas' second ODI against Australia in Bloemfontein.

Bosh made his international debut in December last year. He has played just one ODI and a Test so far.

Along with Bosch, South Africa have also added fast bowler Kwena Maphaka in the squad as a travelling reserve. The two fast bowlers along with batter Tony de Zorzi will travel to Pakistan on Sunday to join the squad for the remainder of their ODI series.

The Proteas team are currently featuring in the tri-nation ODI series along with Pakistan and New Zealand in Pakistan. Their first match of the series is against the Kiwis side at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 10 and after that, they will lock horns with Men in Green at the National Stadium, Karachi on February 12. If the team qualifies for the final, then they will be seen in action again on February 14 at Karachi.

Following the completion of the tri-nation ODI series, the Champions Trophy will begin. Group B features South Africa alongside Cricket World Cup 2023 champions Australia, Afghanistan, and England.

The Temba Bavuma-led side kickstarts their Champions Trophy campaign will be against Afghanistan on February 21 at Karachi. Their next match of the competition will be against Australia at the Rawalpindi before they travel back to Karachi for their last group stage fixture against England on March 1.

South Africa squad for tri-nation ODI series: Temba Bavuma (c), Eathan Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder, Mihlali Mpongwana, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Gideon Peters, Meeka-eel Prince, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne.

South Africa squad - ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, and Rassie van der Dussen.

Travelling reserve: Kwena Maphaka. (ANI)

