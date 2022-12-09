Al Rayyan , Dec 9 (AP) Croatia knocked Brazil out of the World Cup, beating the five-time champions 4-2 in a penalty shootout on Friday in the quarterfinals.

Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved a penalty attempt by Rodrygo and Marquinhos later hit the post.

Also Read | India vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI 2022, Chattogram Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Neymar had scored late in the first half of extra time to give Brazil the lead, but Croatia equalized when Bruno Petkovic scored in the 117th.

Neymar's goal moved him into a tie with Pelé as Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals.

Also Read | BCCI Invites Bids for Women’s IPL Media Rights For 2023-2027.

Croatia will next face either Argentina or the Netherlands. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)