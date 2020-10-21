Johannesburg [South Africa], October 21 (ANI): Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday received the go-ahead from the Ministry of Sports, Art and Culture to proceed with the limited-overs tour between the Proteas men and World Cup champions England.

England will play three T20Is and as many ODIs against South Africa, commencing from November 27. Due to COVID-19 protocols, England will arrive in mid-November.

"The tour will be limited to the Western Cape with two ODI matches and two T20 matches to played at Newlands Stadium, and one ODI and one T20 match at Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl. The detailed fixtures will be announced at a later stage," CSA said in a release.

"This is a wonderful boost for cricket and, although all the matches will have to be played behind closed doors, I am sure that our Proteas fans will rally behind South Africa's favourite team as they always do, but just on alternative digital and social media platforms," commented CSA Acting Chief Executive Kugandrie Govender.

"The fact that England are the current World Cup champions will add tremendously to the two series and will give our own players every motivation to perform at their very best to challenge the reigning champions," he added.

Govender added that the match would not have been possible if it were not for the assistance and support of the South African government.

"I would like to express CSA's sincere gratitude to the Departments of Sport, Arts & Culture; Home Affairs; and Health, for the support they have given us to make this return to international cricket in our country a reality, while maintaining that health and safety for all remains the number one priority," added Govender.

This will be the first international tour undertaken by the England cricket team since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

"Eoin Morgan's squad will depart from London on a chartered flight on Monday, November 16. The touring party will be based in Cape Town. Ahead of the IT20 series, the squad will train at Western Province Cricket Club. They will play three intra-squad practice matches - two T20s and one 50-over game - before the series starts," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.

Tom Harrison, ECB's Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are looking forward to touring South Africa. I would like to personally thank Cricket South Africa for their efforts in ensuring this tour goes ahead and their diligent work to create an environment that is safe for our players and staff. They are working tirelessly to pull together a bio-secure plan in Cape Town and Paarl.

"We owe it to the sport that we do everything we can to keep international competition progressing during this pandemic. Series against the Proteas are always exciting and intense. We saw that earlier this year in South Africa and we can expect the same this time around," he added. (ANI)

