Former Indian cricketer and commentator, Aakash Chopra has found Rishabh Pant’s lookalike in IPL 2020. Pant, Delhi Capitals wicket-keeper, has blown hot and cold throughout Indian Premier League season 13 although Delhi Capitals are sitting quite comfortably at the top of the IPL 2020 points table. Now Chopra found Pant’s doppelganger during the Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab match in the IPL virtual-fan wall. Chopra shared the picture on Twitter and asked fans if Pant was sitting in the IPL virtual fan wall who was keeping wickets for Delhi Capitals in Dubai. Is IPL 2020 The Best Season Ever? Google Search Terms Related to Indian Premier League Surge to All-Time High.

Chopra shared the picture and captioned it “Pant is in Solapur. Who’s keeping for #DelhiCapitals in Dubai then?” In the picture, a lookalike of Pant was seen chatting with the commentators. The boy from Solapur looks similar to the Delhi Capitals and team India wicket-keeper.

Aakash Chopra Finds Rishabh Pant Lookalike

Pant is in Solapur. Who’s keeping for #DelhiCapitals in Dubai then? 😛 pic.twitter.com/1pfQaYVzuX — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Pant has struggled with the bat and has scored just 190 runs so far. He missed matches against Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings due to a hamstring injury but returned to the Delhi Capitals against Kings XI Punjab. Pant, however disappointed with the bat Delhi succumbed to a five-wicket defeat. Pant scored 14 runs off 20 deliveries and hit only one boundary before holing out to Mayank Agarwal.

