Sharjah, Sep 30 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets in an IPL match to qualify for the play-offs here on Thursday.

Sent in to bat, SRH posted a below-par 134 for seven, riding on Wriddhiman Saha's 44.

Opening duo of Ruturaj Gaikwad (45) and Faf du Plessis (41) then set the platform before Ambati Rayudu (17 off 13) and M S Dhoni (14 off 11) finished the chase with two balls to spare.

Brief Scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 134 for 7 in 20 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 44; Josh Hazlewood 3/24)

Chennai Super Kings: 139 for 4 in 19.4 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 45, Faf du Plessis 41; Jason Holder 3/27).

