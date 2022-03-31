Mumbai, Mar 31 (PTI) Sent into bat, Chennai Super Kings scored 210 for seven against Lucknow Super Giants in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

Opening the innings, the seasoned Robin Uthappa smashed a 27-ball 50 at the Brabourne Stadium, while Shivam Dube struck an aggressive 49 off 30 balls.

Brief Scores:

Chennai Super Kings: 217/7 in 20 overs (Robin Uthappa 50, Shivam Dube 49, Moeen Ali 35; Ravi Bishnoi 2/24, Avesh Khan 2/38, Andrew Tye 2/41).

