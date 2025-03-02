Dubai [UAE], March 2 (ANI): India batter Shreyas Iyer continued his fine run at number four in ODIs, overtaking the likes of Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar in the all-time list for most fifty-plus scores in 50-over format and continued his rapid rise in the format.

During the match against New Zealand, India's final league stage match of the ICC Champions Trophy, Iyer scored 79 in 98 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 80.61.

Now, Iyer has 16 fifty-plus scores in ODIs at number four. At number four in 39 innings, Iyer has made 1,728 runs at an average of 52.36, with a strike rate of 101.52. He has four centuries and 12 fifties at this number, with the best score of 128*.

Lara (16 fifty-plus scores at 84 innings, with two centuries and 14 fifties) and Virat (15 fifty-plus scores in 39 innings, with seven tons and eight fifties) at number four have now been overtaken by Iyer, as per Wisden.

The highest number of fifty-plus scores at number four in ODIs are by New Zealand's Ross Taylor, with 65 such scores, with 19 centuries and 46 fifties. For India, the highest number of fifty-plus scores at number four are by Mohammed Azharuddin, who has 36 fifty-plus scores, with three centuries and 33 fifties.

This year, Iyer is in fine form with the bat, having improved his short ball issues considerably. In six innings this year, he has scored 331 runs at an average of 55.16 and a strike rate of above 100, with four half-centuries and the best score of 79.

In 68 ODIs, Iyer has scored 2,752 runs at an average of 48.28, with five centuries and 22 fifties and the best score of 128*.

Coming to the match, NZ won the toss and elected to bowl first. Indian top-order failed and Men in Blue were reduced to 30/3. A 98-run stand between Iyer (79) and Axar Patel (42 in 61 balls, with five fours and a six) brought India back into the game. However, the dismissal of Iyer and KL Rahul (23 in 29 balls, with a four) reduced India to 182/6. A 41-run stand between Ravindra Jadeja (16 in 20 balls, with a four) and Hardik Pandya (45 in 45 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) helped India reach 249/9 in their 50 overs.

Matt Henry's pace worked well for the Kiwis as he picked 5/42 in his eight overs. (ANI)

