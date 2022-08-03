Birmingham [UK], August 3 (ANI): Indian weightlifter Purnima Pandey finished sixth in the Women's 87-plus kg final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games as she put up a combined lift of 228 kg and had two failed attempts each in Snatch and Clean and Jerk category.

Her combined lift of 228 kg consisted of 103 kg in Snatch while she lifted 125 kg in Clean and Jerk category.

Emily Campbell of England took home the gold medal, with a CWG-record breaking combined lift of 286 kg, with 124 kg as her best Snatch attempt and a record-breaking lift of 162 kg as her best in C&J.

Samoa's Feagaiga Stowers won the silver medal with a combined lift of 268 kg. She registered a lift of 121 kg in Snatch as her best and 147 kg in C&J.

Australia's Charisma Amoe Tarrant took home the bronze medal with a combined lift of 239 kg, with a best of 100 kg in Snatch and 139 kg in C&J.

Purnima Pandey did not get a good start as she failed to lift 103 kg in her first Snatch attempt. However, she successfully lifted the same weight on the second attempt.

The Snatch category event ended on a bad note for her as she failed to lift 108 kg in her final attempt.

Purnima was at one point in the fifth position and she had to pull off something amazing in the Clean and Jerk lift to boost her chances of gaining a medal.

Purnima lifted 125 kg successfully in her first C&J attempt, which gave her a combined lift of 228 kg and brought her to the medal position. She failed to lift 133 kg in her second attempt, which put her medal chances at peril. Her last attempt to lift 133 kg was also a failure, which threw her out of medal contention. (ANI)

