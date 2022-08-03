India and Barbados will ace off against each other in the final fixture in Group A at the Commonwealth Games 2022. The clash will be played on August 03, 2022 (Wednesday) at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham as both teams aim to advance to the semifinals. Sony Sports are the official broadcasters of the series in India but will IND W vs BAR W T20I clash be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? Cricket at Commonwealth Games 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR: England Go Top of Group B With Win Over South Africa.

Both the teams have been on the same journey so far in the competition. They have defeated Pakistan and lost to Australia in Group A. The sides meet in the final fixture in the group and know that the winner will advance to the semifinals of the competition and keep their medal hopes alive.

Is IND W vs BAR W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides a live telecast of India’s cricket matches and will be showing the live telecast of IND W vs BAR W CWG T20I. Fans can tune into DD Sports channels on their TV sets to watch the game live. However, The clash will not be available on DD National.

IND W vs BAR W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs Pakistan Women Commonwealth Games 2022 live commentary will be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of IND W vs BAR W CWG 2022.

