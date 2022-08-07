Birmingham [UK], August 7 (ANI): Indian boxer Rohit Tokas clinched the bronze medal in the Men's 67kg Welterweight category after losing to Zambia's Stephen Zimba at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday.

Tokas won India's third boxing medal of the day, with Jaismine Lamboria and Mohammad Hussamuddin winning the first two.

The 29-year-old was involved in a thrilling clash against Zambia's Stephen Zimba and both boxers had their moments in the match, but ultimately, it was the latter who came up with the victory to secure a 3-2 win on points.

Rohit started a bit slow in the first round but bounced back well in the second and third rounds but the judges chose Zimba as the winner.

Stephen Zimba started the match aggressive as Rohit Tokas depended heavily on the counter-attack in the first round.

The two boxers went hard at each other in the second round as Rohit Tokas bounced back to claim a crucial point.

Earlier, Indian pugilist Mohammed Hussamuddin claimed the bronze medal in the Men's 57kg Featherweight category at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday.

The 28-year-old suffered a 4-1 defeat against Ghana's Joseph Commey men's featherweight category semi-finals bout. With this medal, he became India's 13 bronze medallist at the Commonwealth Games 2022. (ANI)

