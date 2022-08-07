Birmingham [UK], August 7 (ANI): Following the gold medal victory in wrestling, Ravi Kumar Dahiya said that he will try to win a gold medal for India in the world championship.

Indian grappler Ravi Kumar Dahiya won the gold medal in the Men's Freestyle 57kg category in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022.

Also Read | Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 India CWG Schedule: Indian Athletes in Action on August 07 in Birmingham With Time in IST.

He defeated Ebikewenimo Welson of Nigeria at the Coventry Arena Wrestling Mat B on Saturday. Dahiya won India's tenth gold medal at the CWG 2022.

"I came here with the goal of winning a gold medal for the country and achieved it. My next target is World Championship and I will try to win a gold medal for the country there also," Ravi Dahiya told ANI.

Also Read | CWG Medal Tally 2022, Day 9 Results & Highlights: Wrestlers Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Vinesh Phogat, Naveen Win Gold As India Surge Up in the Table.

Dahiya won the gold medal match on technical superiority with 10-0 margin. The match lasted two minutes and 16 seconds.

The Indian wrestler was extremely dominant in the first period and did not let his opponent score. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medallist was at the top of his game in the final as he took 8-0 lead in the first period by pinning and rolling his opponent out of the ring.

So far, Indian athletes have won 40 medals, 13 golds, 11 silvers and 16 bronze, at the Commonwealth Games 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)