St Johns [Antigua], June 1 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) has commenced the recruitment process for a new Director of Cricket as the role will become vacant at the end of June when Jimmy Adams' contract expires.

Adams, who played 54 Tests and 127 One-Day Internationals for the West Indies, has been in the role since January 2017. CWI has set June 14 as the deadline for new applicants.

"We are extremely grateful for the leadership and contribution that Jimmy has made over the past six and half years," CWI CEO Jonny Grave said in an official statement released by CWI.

"He has overhauled our High-Performance structure, especially with respect to Coach Education & Development, Sport Science & Medicine and most recently with the launch of our Academy based at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) in Antigua. I have no doubt that Jimmy will continue to contribute to the game, particularly West Indies Cricket," he added.

Kishore Shallow, CWI President said Jimmy has always served West Indies Cricket with passion and distinction.

"His composed demeanour and professionalism have inspired many positive outcomes over the years. One of his legacies would definitely be the commencement of a coaching revolution in the region. On behalf of the CWI Board, we wish him a favorable future path," Shallow said.

The West Indies men's squad struggled on the pitch during Adams' tenure as director of cricket. They haven't advanced past the group rounds of an ICC competition since winning the T20 World Cup in 2016, and they were placed second to last in both the 2019-21 and 2021-23 World Test Championships.

"It's been an honor to have been involved in the ongoing evolution of CWI. I have had the privilege of working with some amazing people across the organisation and am grateful for all the support they gave me over the past six-plus years. I wish everyone all the best going forward, especially in light of the various challenges that exist both regionally and globally," Adams said. (ANI)

