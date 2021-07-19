Tokyo, Jul 19 (PTI) Czech beach volleyball player Ondrej Perusic has become the third athlete staying at the Olympic Games Village to test positive for COVID-19, his country announced on Monday.

This comes after two South African footballers tested positive for the virus on Sunday. It is the second positive case to be revealed in the Czech Olympic contingent.

"Despite following all precautions, covid-19 beach volleyball player Ondrej Perusic became infected. He is currently asymptomatic and is in isolation according to the rules," the country's official Olympic team handle posted.

His sample came positive on Sunday during testing at the village, according to the contingent head Martin Doktor.

"He also has absolutely no symptoms of the disease, however, PCR analysis confirmed the result of the antigen test," Doktor was quoted as saying by the Czech Olympic Commitee's website.

"It's still fresh information and everything is evolving very fast," he added.

On Sunday, South African footballers Thabiso Monyane and Kamohelo Mahlatsi and video analyst Mario Masha had returned positive results. Monyane and Mahlatsi were staying at the Games village.

