Brisbane, Jan 25 (AP) Joshua Da Silva and Kavem Hodge rallied West Indies to 266-8 against Australia with resolute half-centuries on day one of the day-night test at the Gabba on Thursday.

Da Silva (79) and Hodge (71) shared a 149-run stand in almost two sessions in a rare frustrating day for the Australians in a home season that's seen them whitewash Pakistan 3-0 and win the first test against the West Indies at Adelaide by 10 wickets.

Also Read | FIH Hockey 5s Women's World Cup 2024: India Beat Namibia 7-2 To Qualify for Quarterfinals.

Off-spinning allrounder Kevin Sinclair, who made his test debut in place of Gudakesh Motie, was unbeaten on 16 while Alzarri Joseph counterpunched with seven boundaries among 32 runs before he edged Josh Hazlewood in the slips in the last over.

Nathan Lyon broke up Da Silva and Hodge two overs before the second new ball became available. Lyon trapped Da Silva lbw on the back foot while bowling round the wicket. The batter went for an unsuccessful referral.

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra Meets Tennis Legend Roger Federer, Says 'It's a Dream Come True for Me'.

The second pink ball netted Hodge and Joseph.

Hodge was caught at second slip off Mitchell Starc, who took 4-68.

Da Silva's patient 157-ball knock included seven boundaries. He braved a brief spell of short balls from the Australian quicks in the second session during which captain Pat Cummins used seven bowlers without any success.

Hodge, in his second test, pulled Starc for six over fine leg after dinner and hit eight boundaries in his 194-ball innings, playing some impressive drives to overpitched deliveries on the off side.

Australia could have broken the West Indies' first century stand in the series early in the last session, but Hodge's nick flew through vacant second slip, then Cameroon Green couldn't hold on to a tough left-handed catch at gully off Starc.

Hodge and Da Silva showed plenty of patience against the Australia pace trio and Lyon's spin threat as they grinded out a brilliant partnership against a softened pink ball. The pitch also got better for batting in the twilight.

Starc earlier became the fifth Australian bowler to take 350 test wickets when he claimed three in the first session.

Starc got opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul caught at slip by Steve Smith on 21 and Alick Athanaze was caught behind by Alex Carey on 8 as the West Indies top order struggled with the bounce of the pitch. Starc removed Justin Greaves on 6 with the last ball before tea.

Australia has a perfect record in day-night tests, winning all 11 it has played with the pink ball. As expected, Australia opener Usman Khawaja was passed fit to play. Travis Head is set to play despite a recent positive COVID-19 test.

After a match-winning century in Adelaide, Head contracted COVID-19 but Cummins said he was recovering well.

On Wednesday, Cricket Australia said allrounder Green and coach Andrew McDonald were the latest members of the squad to catch COVID-19. They were isolated until testing negative. In line with Cricket Australia protocols, Green and McDonald were able to take their place in the test. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)