Bridgetown (Barbados), Jun 29 (AP) West Indies coach Daren Sammy has been fined 15% of his match fee after publicly criticizing TV umpire Adrian Holdstock during the first test against Australia in Barbados.

The sanction followed Sammy's post-play press conference on day two, where he called for consistency in Decision Review System (DRS) rulings after a series of contentious calls at Kensington Oval.

Sammy expressed frustration that his side were on the “sharp end of the stick” for two caught behind decisions that had been referred to Holdstock which saw Australia batter Travis Head given not out, while West Indies wicketkeeper batter Shai Hop was adjudicated out.

The West Indies coach also referenced two contrasting lbw referrals involving the host's skipper Roston Chase and Australia's Cameron Green.

“When there's doubt in something, just be consistent across the board,” he said. “From the images that we're seeing, the decisions are not fair enough for both teams... I just want fairness.”

The 41-year-old, in his first test as West Indies' test team coach, pleaded guilty to breaching the ICC's code of conduct for “public criticism of, or inappropriate comment” toward a match official.

Fast bowler Jayden Seales was also fined 15% of his fee for his send-off to Australian skipper Pat Cummins on day one.

Australia won the first test by 159 runs to take a 1-0 series lead.

The second test begins Thursday in Grenada. (AP)

