Mumbai, June 29: Reigning champions South Africa began their campaign in the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle in commanding fashion, despite stumbling early on, as they reached 418/9 at stumps on Day 1 of the first Test against Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club here on Saturday. After being reduced to 55/4 at one stage, teenaged left-handed batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius turned it around for the Proteas with a fantastic 153, as he became the youngest South African to score a Test century, alongside fellow debutant Dewald Brevis, who made 51, as the duo shared a 95-run partnership made off just 88 balls. Why is Zimbabwe vs South Africa Test Series 2025 Not Part of ICC WTC 2025-27 Cycle? Here's All You Need To Know About Exclusion of ZIM vs SA Matches From Nine Nations Event.

Corbin Bosch provided the box-office entertainment in the latter part of the day as he reached his maiden Test hundred in the final over of the day. Zimbabwe pacers had the upper hand early on with Tanaka Chivanga romping through the South African top order.

Openers Tony de Zorzi and Matthew Breetzke fell similarly. With the former being dismissed for a 16-ball duck, Brian Bennett caught both batters at third slip off Chivanga. The 31-year-old quick also found David Bedingham’s outside edge to send him back to the pavilion for a duck just two overs later.

A complete miscommunication between the batters saw Blessing Muzrabani run out Wiaan Mulder for 17. In what is also his Test debut, Pretorius, aged 19 years and 93 days, reached his century with a single off the 113th ball he faced in his knock during the second session of day one’s play on Saturday.

In the process, he broke the record previously held by Graeme Pollock to become the youngest Test centurion for South Africa. Brevis and Pretorius steadied the South African innings with the former smashing three sixes off Vincent Masekesa to raise his half-century in splendid fashion. Dewald Brevis Smashes Joint-Fourth Fastest Fifty on Men's Test Debut, Achieves Feat During ZIM vs SA 1st Test 2025.

However, the 95-run stand came to an end when Brevis top-edged a pull shot and was caught at mid-off. Masekesa had his first scalp owing to a superb catch by skipper Craig Ervine, which saw Kyle Verreynne’s innings come to an end at just 12.

Pretorius took charge of the Zimbabwe bowlers and struck 11 boundaries and four maximums. He alongside Bosch put on a 108-run stand for the seventh wicket, with the left-handed batter reaching the 150-run mark before Chivanga claimed his fourth with a short ball, which Pretorius holed to mid-on.

Keshav Maharaj, who is captaining the side, and Codi Yusuf contributed 21 and 28 runs each before departing. Bosch reached the 100-run milestone, off 124 deliveries, with just three balls remaining in the day. Kwena Maphaka provided some entertainment and sealed the day with a six on the final delivery.

Brief Scores: South Africa 418/9 in90 overs (Lhuan-dre Pretorius 153, Corbin Bosch 100*, Dewald Brevis 51; Tanaka Chivanga 4-83, Blessing Muzarabani 2-59) vs Zimbabwe

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2025 09:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).