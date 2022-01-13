Headingley [England], January 13 (ANI): Former Yorkshire and Australia batter Darren Lehmann has resigned as men's head coach of Northern Superchargers, the Hundred team based at Headingley.

Lehmann has cited health issues as the reason for his resignation after suffering a heart attack on his 50th birthday in early 2020.

"It's with a heavy heart that I have taken the decision to step down as men's head coach at the Superchargers. As for many people, the continuing uncertainty around Covid-19, quarantining and restrictions begins to play a part in your decisions," said Lehmann as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

"I loved my time with the Superchargers. Last season, despite all the challenges of Covid, was up there with one of my coaching highlights. The UK public got behind the new competition and I see it going from strength to strength. I thank the Northern Superchargers supporters, my coaching staff and the players and wish them all well," he added.

Marcus North, Durham's director of cricket, along with Andy Dawson, their general manager would be taking on lead cricket responsibilities and that he would be responsible for recruiting a new head coach.

Lehmann had earlier stepped down as head coach of Brisbane Heat ahead of the ongoing BBL season, moving to a role as assistant, and has now left the Superchargers ahead of the 2022 edition of the Hundred. (ANI)

