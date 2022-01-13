Apart from scoring goals, Cristiano Ronaldo is known for his winning mentality which is often reflected in the way he plays the game. Now, in his latest interview with Sky Sports, Ronaldo has said that either Manchester United needs to win the title or be amongst the top three. Anything below that is unacceptable for a team like the Red Devils. The interview is doing rounds on the Internet and the fans as usual are quite impressed with CR7's interview. Fans feel that Ronaldo should be immediately be handed over the captaincy of the team. Cristiano Ronaldo or Mason Greenwood? Ralf Rangnick Reportedly Picks His Side in the Manchester United Locker Room Ahead of Aston Villa EPL 2021-22 Clash.

The fans took to social media and expressed their opinion. While a few of them said that the season was over for the Red Devils, many others praised Ronaldo for his winning mentality. This is not the first time that the fans have made such demands. If one may recall, Ronaldo's New Year's post highlighted the fact that he is unhappy with what he is achieving at Manchester United and promised to deliver more for the fans. The thought itself impressed the fans and they wanted him to become the captain. The video of his latest interview went viral on social media. Check out the video of his interview and the reaction of the fans.

Video:

"I don't accept less than the top three." Cristiano Ronaldo says that #MUFC should not accept anything less than a top three finish in the Premier League this season. pic.twitter.com/A54QAmHqMK — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 12, 2022

While speaking about Ralf Rangnick

"I believe that he's going to do a good job."#MUFC's Cristiano Ronaldo says a change of manager at the club has been hard but that Ralf Rangnick needs to be given time to turn things around. 🔴⏰ pic.twitter.com/HEJmUV8OaA — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 12, 2022

Reactions:

It might be unrealistic but I sure as hell respect his mentality and determination to win, regardless of how you feel about him you can’t deny that the man is a serial winner — . (@zydenawabi10) January 12, 2022

Give him the armband

Just give Ronaldo the armband now!

nah man Maguire would NEVER Omg just give Ronaldo the armband now https://t.co/NhYEjM6wiK — Ghosty (@Ghosty_7) January 13, 2022

Another one

If Harry Maguire gets the captains armband straight away against Villa that will be for me a big sign that there won’t be much change. He has shown 0 leadership qualities. Ronaldo HAS to be the captain going forward — Mikes🇧🇬🤍 (@MihaylovM7) January 13, 2022

Right leader needed

Manchester United is currently placed number seven of the EPL 2021-22 points table with 31 points. The team will next take on Aston Villa in the upcoming game.

