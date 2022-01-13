Lionel Messi might have quite La Liga in 2021, but that surely does mean that he is forgotten. This time it was Fede Valverde who mocked the former Barcelona star Lionel Messi during the El Classico match held at the Camp Nou last night. Valverde who scored a goal at the 98th minute of the match snatched a win for the Los Blancos and took off his jersey and copied Lionel Messi's iconic celebration. The video of the act was shared on social media by Real Madrid. Pedri Reacts After Barcelona's 3-2 Loss Against Real Madrid in Spanish Super Cup 2021-22, Says 'We Leave Hurt but with our Heads Held High'.

Talking about the game, Barcelona dominated the possession by having the ball more than half of the time. The visitors on the other might have had the ball only 46 percent of the time but they surely had a better counterattack. Vinicius Junior scored the first goal at the 25th minute and Luuk de Jong darted an equaliser at the 41st minute. Karim Benzema then took the team to 2-1 at the 72nd minute with Ansu Fati taking Barcelona to 2-2. With a few minutes added to the game, Valverde netted a goal and won the match 3-2. Now, check out the video of his goal celebration shared by the Los Blancos.

Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid)

Despite the loss, Gerard Pique and Barcelona manager Xavi were quite happy with the team's performance and said that the players could leave the ground with their heads held high.

