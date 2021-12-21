London, Dec 21 (PTI) Former England cricketer and coach David 'Bumble' Lloyd on Tuesday announced that he will be leaving his role as a commentator with Sky Sports after a stint spanning over two decades, signing off by invoking famous British singer Elton John.

The 74-year-old Lloyd has been a prominent voice for Sky Sports' cricket coverage since joining the team in 1999.

He has commentated on momentous occasions such as Stuart Broad's 8/15 in the 2015 Ashes Test at Trent Bridge as England bowled Australia out for 60 on the first morning.

In a statement on social media, Lloyd wrote: "After 22 wonderful years with Sky Cricket, I've decided the time is now right to pass on the microphone.

"It's been an immense privilege to try and bring the sport I love into people's homes up and down the country.

"There are so many wonderful memories, so many terrific games and incredible performances. I've been lucky to travel the world sharing Ashes highs and lows, World Cup wins and losses, heroics and heartaches with you all."

He said sharing a commentary box in Australia in 2013 with his broadcasting hero Bill Lawry was a "real highlight".

Known for bringing an element of humour to his commentary besides his vast knowledge about the game, Lloyd was alongside Ian Bishop, when Carlos Brathwaite's four sixes in a row off Ben Stokes took West Indies to a stunning last-over victory against England in the 2016 T20 World Cup final.

"It has been a great pleasure to work alongside Ian Bishop, Ravi Shastri, Shane Warne, Shaun Pollock, and Ian Smith amongst many others," he added.

Lloyd said that the death of colleague Bob Willis in 2019 played a part in his decision, along with Michael Holding's recent retirement and Sky's decision to release David Gower and Ian Botham.

"With the passing of Bob Willis and after the decision to move on by my good friends David Gower, Ian Botham and more recently Michael Holding, the commentary box feels a little emptier. And so I feel it is time for me to do the same and move on to the next chapter.

"I leave the Sky box in immensely capable hands led by my pals Michael Atherton, Nasser Hussain, Ian Ward and Rob Key. To those that follow, cherish that mic. Inform and entertain so the next generation can fall in love with this wonderful game."

"I'm done now with Sweet Caroline but in the words of Elton John, "I'm still standing!" Much love, Bumble."

Lloyd played nine Tests and eight one-day internationals for England between 1973 and 1980. He had one hundred in each format, including an unbeaten 214 in just his second Test, against India, at Edgbaston in July 1974.

