In a few days' time, India would be beginning their quest for a maiden Test series win in South Africa and Virat Kohli and co seem to be pretty confident about their chances this time around. The Indian team did relatively well under him three years ago despite losing the Test series 1-2 but this time, they are back with renewed vigour and a hunger to make it to the history books. India would play a three-match series with the first game being on Boxing Day in Centurion. India vs South Africa 2021–22: Anrich Nortje Ruled Out of Three-Match Test Series With Injury

As Kohli and his side gear up to take on the Proteas in their own backyard, let us revisit some memorable Test batting performances by Indian batters on South African soil.

1) Sachin Tendulkar's 169 in Cape Town (1996-97)

The Master Blaster played one of his most important and attractive innings and it came at a time when India were reeling at 58/5. The right-hander, who was also captain of the side, joined forces with Mohammed Azharuddin to take the attack back to South Africa and he ended up scoring a masterful 169 with 26 fours. India managed to score 359 in response to South Africa's 529/7d but lost the match by 282 runs.

2) Kapil Dev 129 in Port Elizabeth (1992-93)

The former Indian World Cup-winning skipper played one of India's earliest classic Test innings on foreign soil. He took the attack to the opposition after India were reduced to 27/5 in the second innings to score 129 runs which included 14 fours and one six. India might have lost that Test match but that innings indeed sent a message that they were not an easy opposition to take on.

3) Sourav Ganguly's 51* in Johannesburg (2006-07)

It might have been just another half-century but not Sourav Ganguly, who had a serious point to prove in his return to the national team. Prior to that, the left-hander was removed from captaincy and eventually dropped from the side. And Ganguly worked hard to perform well in the Ranji Trophy and make it to the plane to South Africa. Coming in to bat when India were in trouble at 83/3, Ganguly mixed caution with aggression and played one of the finest Indian knocks on South African soil. He batted with the lower order and scored a fine fifty. India won that game by 123 runs.

4) Virat Kohli's 119 in Johannesburg (2013-14)

This innings too came in Johannesburg and from the bat of current Test captain Virat Kohli. The right-hander, who is currently in a lean phase, was almost at the peak of his powers at that time and he displayed that excellently in the first Test of the tour by striking 119 with 18 hits to the fence. Not just this but he also scored a gritty 96 in the second innings, at a time when most other Indian batsmen failed to make much of an impact. The match had ended in a draw.

5) Cheteshwar Pujara's 153 in Johannesburg (2013-14)

Cheteshwar Pujara too played one of the most memorable knocks in his career by scoring a fighting 153 in the second innings of the first Test. While Kohli hogged all the limelight in the first innings, Pujara ensured he got the center-stage in the second, with his knock yielding 21 fours. The match was eventually drawn.

These were few among the many superb Indian knocks in Test cricket on Proteas soil. There are other notable mentions as well like Virender Sehwag's 101 which came in Bloemfontein on his Test debut and also VVS Laxman's 96 in Durban. India would definitely aim to draw inspiration from some of these knocks and do what has never been done before--win a Test series in South Africa.

