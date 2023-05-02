Ahmedabad, May 2 (PTI) Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Titans by five runs in a low-scoring last-ball thriller to keep their IPL playoff hopes alive here on Tuesday.

Mohammed Shami (4/11) snapped four wickets but Aman Hakim Khan made a 44-ball 51 to help Delhi Capitals post a modest 130 for 8 after skipper David Warner opted to bat.

Besides Shami, Mohit Sharma (2/33) and Rashid Khan (1/28) were also among wickets.

In reply, GT were reduced to 32 for 4 at one stage but Hardik Pandya scored 53-ball 59 not out to keep them in the hunt. Rahul Tewatia smashed a 7-ball 20 but Ishant Sharma (2/23) held his nerves as the defending champions ended at 125 for six.

Brief Score:

Delhi Capitals: 130 for 8 in 20 overs (Aman Hakim Khan 51; Mohammed Shami 4/11).

Gujarat Titans: 125 for 6 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 59; Khaleel Ahmed 2/24).

