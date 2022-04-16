Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI) Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League here on Saturday.

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh made his debut for the Capitals, coming in place of Sarfaraz Khan.

Also Read | How to Watch Manchester United vs Norwich City, EPL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast of Premier League Football Game Score Updates on TV.

Harshal Patel returned to the RCB playing XI, replacing Akash Deep.

Teams:

Also Read | Manchester City vs Liverpool, FA Cup 2021-22 Semifinal Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch Live Telecast of Football Match TV & Score Updates in IST?.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(wk/c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)