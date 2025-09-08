New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday inaugrated the second edition of the National Ranking Table Tennis Championship held at Thyagaraj Stadium in the national capital.

The National Ranking Table Tennis Championship is a tournament organised by the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) for Indian players. The UTT National Rankings is set to take place from September 7 to 14 at Delhi's Thyagaraj Stadium.

Also Read | 'Proud Moment for Indian Hockey': PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Indian Men's Team on Winning Asia Cup Hockey 2025 After Defeating South Korea in Final.

After inaugurating the event, CM Gupta told reporters, "I am very happy that this time Table Tennis championship is being held in Delhi. Around 3000 sports persons from all over the country will come here and participate in this competition, and the champions from here will reach national and international sports...Our children who have reached the Olympics, I wish them all the best and wish that they come back winning awards for the country...We have talked about financial assistance to all our players along with good environment, infrastructure and facilities and we are working in that direction..."

She extended her wishes to all the players of the championship, saying that their passion and hardwork will bring glory to the country.

Also Read | Biggest Wins in ODI Cricket: From England to India, Take a Look at Top 5 Largest Victories by Runs in One-Day Internationals.

"Today, the inauguration of the Second National Ranking Table Tennis Championship held at Thyagaraj Stadium in Delhi was done. Best wishes to all the players of this championship. Your passion and hard work will bring glory to the country and inspire the new generation to connect with sports," Rekha Gupta wrote in her post on X.

"The resolve of the Delhi government is to make the capital a major center for sports. As a result of this commitment, today Delhi holds the first position in the country in giving the highest prize money to medal-winning players. On this occasion, former Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana Shri @Dchautalaji, senior officials of the Table Tennis Federation of India and Delhi State Table Tennis Association, players, and a large number of sports enthusiasts were present," the post further said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)