New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): The Delhi High Court came down heavily against the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Friday for attempting to postpone its elections, and directed it to complete the entire process expeditiously.

Taking up the Uttar Pradesh Boxing Association's petition against president Ajay Singh's unilateral decision to postpone the elections after the ball had been set rolling, the court ruled that it could not allow this, especially as the federation faces the risk of being de-recognised by the Government of India for not adhering to the National Sports Code.

As per the directive of the Sports Ministry, every sports federation must adhere to the Sports Code and also complete their elections before December 31, 2020.

"The honourable court refused to give an extension to the office-bearers for three to six months as they were seeking by citing COVID fears, and stated that elections can be held through E-Voting," Advocate Shohit Chaudhry, appearing for the UP Boxing Association, said.

"Any decision taken in the EGM on December 24 shall be subject to the outcome of the Petition. The Court has asked the BFI to provide an Election Schedule by January 10, 2021," he added.

The BFI had called for an AGM to conduct the elections on December 18 and had even appointed a Returning Officer (Retd. Judge Rajesh Tandon) to oversee the process according to the constitution.

But on the last date for filing nominations, after Ashish Shelar put up his candidacy for the president's post, the incumbent president Ajay Singh shot out a letter postponing the elections.

This didn't go down well with a number of State units who felt that the federation should complete the elections before December 31 to ensure that the BFI didn't get de-recognized. (ANI)

