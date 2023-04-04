Noida (Uttar Pradesh)[India], April 4 (ANI): The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) announced the Delhi-NCR Open Golf Championship 2023 which will be staged at the Noida Golf Course from April 4 - 7, 2023. The Pro-Am event will be staged on April 8.

The tournament carries a prize purse of Rs. 1 crore, the highest-ever for a PGTI event at the Noida Golf Course.

Also Read | Gujarat Titans Batsman Kane Williamson Provides Update on his Injury After Being Ruled Out of IPL 2023.

The tournament field features some of the top Indian professionals such as DP World Tour regular and defending champion Manu Gandas, Gaganjeet Bhullar, Rashid Khan, PGTI Order of Merit leader Om Prakash Chouhan, Aman Raj, Khalin Joshi, Viraj Madappa, as well as former champions Udayan Mane and Honey Baisoya.

Besides Rashid Khan, Honey Baisoya and Manu Gandas, the other leading golfers from the Delhi-NCR region participating in the event include Sachin Baisoya, Shamim Khan, Abhinav Lohan and Amardeep Malik, to name a few.

Also Read | IPL 2023: I Can't Fill Dwayne Bravo's Shoes; Just Trying to Pick His Brains, Says CSK Pacer Tushar Deshpande.

The foreign challenge will be led by Sri Lankans Mithun Perera, N Thangaraja, Anura Rohana, K Prabagaran, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain, Md Akbar Hossain, American Varun Chopra, Nepal's Sukra Bahadur Rai, Canadians Sukhraj Singh Gill, Minwoo Park, Japan's Makoto Iwasaki and Andorra's Kevin Esteve Rigaill.

All three amateurs in the field -- Ankur Prakash, Ishaan Sawhney and Parth Raman Sood - are from the Noida Golf Course.

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO of PGTI, said, "The Delhi-NCR Open has over the years emerged as an important stop for the PGTI in the Delhi-NCR region, one of the big golfing hubs in the country. We thank Noida Golf Course for their continued support to the event. We're delighted to announce a Rs. 1 crore event at the Noida Golf Course for the first time. With an impressive prize purse at stake and a strong field vying for it, we can expect a spectacle of golf this week in Noida."

Steven Menezes, Secretary, Noida Golf Course, said, "We welcome the return of the Delhi-NCR Open 2023, one of the most awaited events on the PGTI schedule, to the Noida Golf Course. We look forward to staging our biggest-ever prize money event in partnership with the PGTI. The event is a great opportunity to provide exposure to our budding golfers as the depth in the field, the handsome prize purse on offer and excellent playing conditions set the stage for a highly competitive week of golf. It is our endeavour at the Noida Golf Course to support Indian professional golf through the staging of such events."(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)